Black Hills Plein Air Paint-Out - Hill City

Sep 25, 2018 - Sep 29, 2018

The 1st Annual Black Hills Plein Air Paint-Out gathers artists together to be inspired by the Black Hills' intimate scenes of granite outcroppings, prairie meadows, aspens and pines, lakes, and streams, abundant wildlife, and rich history. Presented by Artists of the Black Hills and Hill City Arts Council, this new event will feature up to 35 artists creating artwork plein air, or “in the open air” September 25 through 29, 2018. See the events section on the organization’s website at www.artistsoftheblackhills.com for the full schedule of where to watch the artists paint live in action and how to bring home one-of-a-kind artwork inspired by the Black Hills!