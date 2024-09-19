Black Hills Plein Air Paint Out - Hill City

Sep 19, 2024 - Sep 21, 2024

 The Annual Black Hills Plein Air Paint-Out gathers artists together to be inspired by the Black Hills' intimate scenes of granite outcroppings, prairie meadows, aspens and pines, lakes, and streams, abundant wildlife, and rich history.

Wet paint sale and artist reception. 

 


Location:   Jon Crane Gallery
Map:   256 Main St, Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2810
Email:   info@hillcityarts.org
Website:   http://www.artistsoftheblackhills.com/events/black-hills-plein-air-paint-out/

All Dates:
Sep 19, 2024 - Sep 21, 2024

Artists from around the region gather in Hill City and Custer State Park areas of the Black Hills to paint outdoors in public and sell artwork they created during the week.

Jon Crane Gallery
Jon Crane Gallery 57745 256 Main St, Hill City, SD 57745

Search All Events By Day

September (2024)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable