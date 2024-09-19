Black Hills Plein Air Paint Out - Hill City
Sep 19, 2024 - Sep 21, 2024
The Annual Black Hills Plein Air Paint-Out gathers artists together to be inspired by the Black Hills' intimate scenes of granite outcroppings, prairie meadows, aspens and pines, lakes, and streams, abundant wildlife, and rich history.
Wet paint sale and artist reception.
|Location:
|Jon Crane Gallery
|Map:
|256 Main St, Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2810
|Email:
|info@hillcityarts.org
|Website:
|http://www.artistsoftheblackhills.com/events/black-hills-plein-air-paint-out/
All Dates:
Sep 19, 2024 - Sep 21, 2024
Artists from around the region gather in Hill City and Custer State Park areas of the Black Hills to paint outdoors in public and sell artwork they created during the week.
