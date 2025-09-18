Black Hills Plein Air Paint Out - Hill City
Sep 18, 2025 - Sep 20, 2025
The Annual Black Hills Plein Air Paint-Out gathers artists together to be inspired by the Black Hills' intimate scenes of granite outcroppings, prairie meadows, aspens and pines, lakes, and streams, abundant wildlife, and rich history.
Wet paint sale and artist reception.
|Location:
|Main St
|Map:
|Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2810
|Email:
|info@hillcityarts.org
|Website:
|http://www.artistsoftheblackhills.com/events/black-hills-plein-air-paint-out/
All Dates:
