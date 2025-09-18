Black Hills Plein Air Paint Out - Hill City

Sep 18, 2025 - Sep 20, 2025

 The Annual Black Hills Plein Air Paint-Out gathers artists together to be inspired by the Black Hills' intimate scenes of granite outcroppings, prairie meadows, aspens and pines, lakes, and streams, abundant wildlife, and rich history.

Wet paint sale and artist reception. 

 


Location:   Main St
Map:   Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2810
Email:   info@hillcityarts.org
Website:   http://www.artistsoftheblackhills.com/events/black-hills-plein-air-paint-out/

All Dates:
Sep 18, 2025 - Sep 20, 2025

