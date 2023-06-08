Black Hills Quilt Show
Jun 8, 2023 - Jun 10, 2023
The 2023 Black Hills Quilt Show will be held June 8-10 in the Rushmore Hall at The Monument in beautiful downtown Rapid City. This show, sponsored by the Black Hills Quilters Guild, will be open for a preview on Thursday, June 8 from 5:00-8:00 PM, on Friday, June 9 from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, and on Saturday, June 10 from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM.
Registration closes May 2nd.
|Location:
|The Monument
|Map:
|444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4115
|Email:
|info@bhquilters.org
|Website:
|https://bhquilters.org/
All Dates:
Jun 8, 2023 - Jun 10, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.