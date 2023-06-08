Share |

Black Hills Quilt Show

Jun 8, 2023 - Jun 10, 2023

The 2023 Black Hills Quilt Show will be held June 8-10 in the Rushmore Hall at The Monument in beautiful downtown Rapid City. This show, sponsored by the Black Hills Quilters Guild, will be open for a preview on Thursday, June 8 from 5:00-8:00 PM, on Friday, June 9 from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, and on Saturday, June 10 from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

Registration closes May 2nd. 


Location:   The Monument
Map:   444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4115
Email:   info@bhquilters.org
Website:   https://bhquilters.org/

All Dates:
Jun 8, 2023 - Jun 10, 2023

The 2023 Black Hills Quilt Show will be held June 8-10 in the Rushmore Hall at The Monument in beautiful downtown Rapid City. This show, sponsored by the Black Hills Quilters Guild, will be open for a preview on Thursday, June 8 from 5:00-8:00 PM, on Friday, June 9 from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, and on Saturday, June 10 from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Registration closes May 2nd. 
The Monument
The Monument 57701 444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable