Black Hills Renaissance Festival - Lead

Jun 15, 2024 - Jun 16, 2024

Black Hills Renaissance Festival will take you on a magical tour through time and legend – 16th Century Style with a Fantasy Flair! Enjoy music, Renaissance themed entertainment and games.

Discover exquisite items in the village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Feast on food and drink fit for royalty including local mead, ale and wine.

Three stages, merchants row and a Games at Revelry Tournament Area for never ending fun.