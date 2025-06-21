Black Hills Renaissance Festival - Lead

Jun 21, 2025 - Jun 22, 2025

Black Hills Renaissance Festival will take you on a magical tour through time and legend – 16th Century Style with a Fantasy Flair! Enjoy music, Renaissance themed entertainment and games.

Discover exquisite items in the village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Feast on food and drink fit for royalty including local mead, ale and wine.

Three stages, merchants row and a Games at Revelry Tournament Area for never ending fun.


Location:   Kickstands Campground
Map:   13014 Pleasant Valley Rd., Sturgis, SD 57785
Phone:   605-646-3662

All Dates:
