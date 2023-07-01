Share |

Black Hills Roundup - Belle Fourche

Jul 1, 2023 - Jul 4, 2023

Thousands of people flock to Belle Fourche every July to celebrate one of the oldest outdoor rodeos in America. Visit the 5-day event for the historic rodeo, as well as a carnival and parade, fireworks and food vendors.

 


Location:   Roundup Grounds Sports Complex
Map:   1 Roundup Street, Belle Fourche, SD 57717
Phone:   605-723-2010
Website:   http://www.blackhillsroundup.com

All Dates:
