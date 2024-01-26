Black Hills Stock Show® Western Art Show - Rapid City

Jan 27, 2024 10:00 am - 7:30 pm

The Black Hills Stock Show Western Art Show is held every year at the Monument, in Rapid City, SD, along with the Black Hills Stock Show.



Showcasing talents and skills of regional western artists from Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, and South Dakota. The Western Art Show is a place in the midst of the busy Stock Show to relax, enjoy and purchase from your favorite artists. We strive to create a refreshing environment within the Stock Show and look forward to seeing you this year!



Find us upstairs at The Monument in the Alpine/Ponderosa Room.



2024 artists:



Craig Alberty | Black Hills Pics | Rapid City, SD | https://www.blackhillspics.com/

Bonnie Brahms | Humbolt, SD | https://www.bonniebrahms.com/

Virginia Coudron | Brookings, SD

David Dorsey | Western Art | Valentine, NE | https://daviddorseyart.weebly.com/

Russ Duerksen | Sioux Falls, SD | http://www.russduerksenart.com/

Barb Hallberg Pottery | Hot Springs, SD

Kathy Hampton | Montana Cowboy Creations | Billings, MT | https://www.facebook.com/montanacowboycreations

Stuart Hurd | Unique Metal | Idaho

Teri McTighe | Out of Nowhere Fine Art | Maurine, SD | http://www.artoutofnowhere.com/

Cristen J. Roghair | Cristen Joy Photography | Okaton, SD | https://www.cristenjoyphotography.com/

Kelsey Schroeder Fine Art Ceramics | Rapid City, SD | https://kelseyschroederceramics.com/

Kathy Sigle Art | Spearfish, SD | https://www.kathysigleart.com/