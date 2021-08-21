Share |

Black Hills Super 6 - Spearfish

Aug 21, 2021

This course is a 6 mile loop on mountain bike trails that consists of flowy single track and double track. Participants will complete as many laps as possible during a 3 hour, or 6 hour, time duration. The race can be completed as a team or by an individual.

 

Fee: $30-60


Location:   Big Hill Trails
Map:   Tinton Road, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-722-4558
Website:   http://visitspearfish.com/events/black-hills-super-6

All Dates:
Mountain Bike Race at Big Hill Trails, Black Hills National Forest. Second annual event to support the Northern Hills CASA Program and advocacy for children that have been abused.

