Black Hills Winter Festival - Hill City

Feb 17, 2024 - Feb 18, 2024

Enjoy all day fun that includes live music, s’mores, an igloo bar with mulled wine & hot cocoa, special menu items, activities, and more!

 


Location:   Prairie Berry Winery
Map:   23837 US-385, Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   877-226-9453

All Dates:
