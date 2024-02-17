Black Hills Winter Festival - Hill City
Feb 17, 2024 - Feb 18, 2024
Enjoy all day fun that includes live music, s’mores, an igloo bar with mulled wine & hot cocoa, special menu items, activities, and more!
|Location:
|Prairie Berry Winery
|Map:
|23837 US-385, Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|877-226-9453
All Dates:
Feb 17, 2024 - Feb 18, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.