Black Hills Works Foundation’s 10th Annual Putt-N-Pub - Rapid City

Mar 2, 2024 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Black Hills Works Foundation’s Putt-N-Pub takes your regular old pub crawl and combines it with mini golf to make a fun and exciting social event. Teams of four compete in a mini-golf tournament where you will be challenged by holes uniquely designed by each host location.



While enjoying our local bar scene, you will meet Black Hills Works’ Celebrity Putters; people supported who benefit from your support and participation! Funds raised ensure the people we support can live, work, play and acheive their goals, right here in our community.



Get your team, invite your friends, don’t forget the costumes! Leave the putters and balls at home…. we got you covered! Awards are given for great scores, not so great scores, and of course…costumes!



Participants must be 21+ to participate. Valid ID is required at check-in.





Fee: $200