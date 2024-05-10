Share |

Black Hole Week Celebration - Pierre

May 10, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Join us for the celebration of Black Hole Week and enjoy a free showing of Dark Matter Mystery movie on our Planetarium


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave Pierre, SD 57501, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=137165

All Dates:
May 10, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Join us for the celebration of Black Hole Week and enjoy a free showing of Dark Matter Mystery movie on our Planetarium
South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave Pierre, SD 57501, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable