Black Hole Week Celebration - Pierre
May 10, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Join us for the celebration of Black Hole Week and enjoy a free showing of Dark Matter Mystery movie on our Planetarium
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave Pierre, SD 57501, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=137165
All Dates:
May 10, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
