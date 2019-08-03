Bloomin' Quilt Party at the Barn - Aurora
Aug 3, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Quilt display, refreshments, boutique, raffle quilt and musical entertainment. Sponsored by the Brookings Area Quilters Guild.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
|Location:
|Bennett Barn
|Map:
|47435 214th St, Aurora, SD 57002
|Phone:
|605-690-3246
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsquiltguild.com
All Dates:
