Share |

Bloomin' Quilt Party at the Barn - Aurora

Aug 3, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Quilt display, refreshments, boutique, raffle quilt and musical entertainment. Sponsored by the Brookings Area Quilters Guild. 

Admission is free, but donations are accepted. 


Location:   Bennett Barn
Map:   47435 214th St, Aurora, SD 57002
Phone:   605-690-3246
Website:   http://www.brookingsquiltguild.com

All Dates:
Aug 3, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Quilt display, refreshments, boutique, raffle quilt and musical entertainment.

Bennett Barn
Bennett Barn 47435 47435 214th St, Aurora, SD 57002

Search All Events By Day

August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable