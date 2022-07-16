Share |

Bloomin' Quilt Party at the Barn - Aurora

Jul 16, 2022 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Brookings Area Quilters Guild
Cordially invites you to a

Bloomin’ Quilt Party at the Barn
On Saturday July 16, 2022
12 pm – 5 pm
At the Bennett Barn 47439 214th St Aurora, SD

Quilt Party Features:
*Quilts on Display Everywhere
*Raffling 2 Quilts & an Ever Sewn Sewing Machine
*Trunks Shows hosted by Mona Dykhouse and Lori Olson
* Quilt Boutique *Musical Entertainment
*Tour Theresa Bennett’s Quilt Studio & Grounds
*Refreshments available


Location:   Bennett Barn
Map:   47439 214th St, Aurora, SD 57002
Phone:   605-690-7161
Email:   kbsmodel52@gmail.com
Website:   http://brookingsquiltguild.com

The Brookings Area Quilt Guild is hosting an outdoor quilt show, open to the public, free admission.

Bennett Barn
Bennett Barn 47439 214th St, Aurora, SD 57002

