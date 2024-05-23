Blue Jeans and Bling - Sioux Falls
May 23, 2024 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Since 1985, with the support of companies and individuals like you, HorsePower has used the influence of horses to make a significant impact on the lives of children and adults with physical, cognitive and/or emotional challenges. In 2020, HorsePower began working jointly with the VA to offer programs specifically designed to service our veterans.
Fee: $75
|Location:
|Minnehaha Country Club
|Map:
|3101 W 22nd St., Sioux Falls, SD 57105
|Phone:
|605-251-1685
|Email:
|Coordinator@horsepowersf.com
|Website:
|https://horsepowersf.com/
All Dates:
10th annual fundraiser for HorsePower will include dinner, live music by the Barn Flies, silent and live auctions.
