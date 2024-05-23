Share |

Blue Jeans and Bling - Sioux Falls

May 23, 2024 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm


Since 1985, with the support of companies and individuals like you, HorsePower has used the influence of horses to make a significant impact on the lives of children and adults with physical, cognitive and/or emotional challenges. In 2020, HorsePower began working jointly with the VA to offer programs specifically designed to service our veterans.

 

Fee: $75


Location:   Minnehaha Country Club
Map:   3101 W 22nd St., Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Phone:   605-251-1685
Email:   Coordinator@horsepowersf.com
Website:   https://horsepowersf.com/

All Dates:
10th annual fundraiser for HorsePower will include dinner, live music by the Barn Flies, silent and live auctions.

