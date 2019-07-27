Blues, Brews & BBQ - Aberdeen
Jul 27, 2019
Rib, brisket and pork vendors, music, youth talent contest, cornhole tournament, beer garden, crafts and kids’ activities.
|Location:
|Brown County Fairgrounds Centennial Village
|Map:
|25 Market St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-216-6657
All Dates:
Jul 27, 2019
Ribfest, backyard grill master cook-off, beer garden, blues and jazz music and more!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.