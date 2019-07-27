Share |

Blues, Brews & BBQ - Aberdeen

Jul 27, 2019

Rib, brisket and pork vendors, music, youth talent contest, cornhole tournament, beer garden, crafts and kids’ activities.


Location:   Brown County Fairgrounds Centennial Village
Map:   25 Market St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-216-6657

Ribfest, backyard grill master cook-off, beer garden, blues and jazz music and more!

