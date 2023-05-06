Bob Yapp presents: Preservation Doesn't cost ..It Pays! - Hartford

May 6, 2023 7:00 am - 9:00 pm

Downtown Hartford Inc. is sponsoring this event which is free and open to the public. This event was made possible by Leo & Violet Scherer Estate of Hartford, SD.

Supporters of this event include the City of Hartford, SD, SD Historic Preservation, SD Historical Society, Minnehaha County Historical Society and local patrons of historic preservation.

History is lost every day mostly due to the misinformation around the cost and benefits of preservation & true restoration.

Bob Yapp has been involved in the restoration or rehabilitation of over 160 historic properties. In 1996 Bob produced and hosted the national, PBS series, About Your House with Bob Yapp. The 52 show series was co-underwritten by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Bob is one of the founding members of the national Window Preservation Standards Collaborative. He co-wrote and co-edited the new national Window Preservation Standards. Bob is President of Preservation Resources, Inc. based in Hannibal, Missouri where he founded a school for teaching hands-on preservation skills called the Belvedere School for Hands-On Preservation.