Boe Forum on Public Affairs - Sioux Falls

Mar 19, 2019

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein speak on the topic "Power, the Press and the Presidency."


Location:   Augustana University (Elmen Center)
Map:   2001 S. Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Phone:   605-274-4007
Email:   tickets@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/boe-forum-public-affairs

All Dates:
