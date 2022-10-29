Bolero and Yi-Chun Lin
Oct 29, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Experience the brilliance of Ravel's Bolero along with SDSO's own principal viola Y-Chun Lin as she awakens your senses with 'Suite in Old Style' by Tabakova. This concert takes you on a journey to the 'Fountains of Rome' by Respighi and through the love story of Wagner's 'Tristan and Isolde'.
Fee: $sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|6053676000
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org
All Dates:
Oct 29, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
