Bolero and Yi-Chun Lin

Oct 29, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Experience the brilliance of Ravel's Bolero along with SDSO's own principal viola Y-Chun Lin as she awakens your senses with 'Suite in Old Style' by Tabakova. This concert takes you on a journey to the 'Fountains of Rome' by Respighi and through the love story of Wagner's 'Tristan and Isolde'.

 

Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   6053676000
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org

