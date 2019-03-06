Share |

Book signing for Sky High South Dakota — Rapid City

Mar 6, 2019 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Prairie Edge Trading Co. & Galleries will be having a book signing featuring the book Sky High South Dakota: The Aerial Photography of Dave Tunge. It's a chance for people to come and ask the author questions, discuss, and get your copy of the book signed. All are welcome!


Location:   Prairie Edge Trading Co. & Galleries
Map:   606 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-341-7534
Email:   info@prairieedge.com
Website:   http://prairieedge.com

All Dates:
Mar 6, 2019 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Prairie Edge Trading Co. & Galleries is hosting a book signing with Dave Tunge and his book "Sky High South Dakota."

Prairie Edge Trading Co. & Galleries
Prairie Edge Trading Co. & Galleries 57701 606 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

March (2019)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable