Book signing for Sky High South Dakota — Rapid City
Mar 6, 2019 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Prairie Edge Trading Co. & Galleries will be having a book signing featuring the book Sky High South Dakota: The Aerial Photography of Dave Tunge. It's a chance for people to come and ask the author questions, discuss, and get your copy of the book signed. All are welcome!
|Location:
|Prairie Edge Trading Co. & Galleries
|Map:
|606 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-341-7534
|Email:
|info@prairieedge.com
|Website:
|http://prairieedge.com
All Dates:
