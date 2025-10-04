Book Signing: Loretta Sorensen's "These Dakota Dreams" - Yankton
Oct 4, 2025 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Local author Loretta Sorensen will be in person at the Mead Museum on Saturday, October 4th starting at 1:30pm for a book signing of her new release "These Dakota Dreams". Books will be available for purchase.
|Location:
|Mead Building
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Email:
|info@meadbuilding.org
|Website:
|https://www.meadbuilding.org
All Dates:
Oct 4, 2025 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Book signing by Loretta Sorensen
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.