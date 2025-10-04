Book Signing: Loretta Sorensen's "These Dakota Dreams" - Yankton

Oct 4, 2025 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm

Local author Loretta Sorensen will be in person at the Mead Museum on Saturday, October 4th starting at 1:30pm for a book signing of her new release "These Dakota Dreams". Books will be available for purchase.


Location:   Mead Building
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   info@meadbuilding.org
Website:   https://www.meadbuilding.org

