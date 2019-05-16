Booth Day - Spearfish
May 16, 2019 - May 18, 2019
Scavenger hunt, prizes induction into the American Fisheries Society-Fish Culture Hall of Fame and free hot dogs.
|Location:
|D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery
|Map:
|423 Hatchery Cir, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7730
All Dates:
May 16, 2019 - May 18, 2019
