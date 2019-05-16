Share |

Booth Day - Spearfish

May 16, 2019 - May 18, 2019

Scavenger hunt, prizes induction into the American Fisheries Society-Fish Culture Hall of Fame and free hot dogs.


Location:   D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery
Map:   423 Hatchery Cir, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7730

All Dates:
