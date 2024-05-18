Booth Day - Spearfish

May 18, 2024 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Join us for our annual Booth Day!

Booth Day officially kicks off the summer season at the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives! The Pond Gift Shop, the Von Bayer Museum, the Railcar, and the Booth House will be open through the end of September.

Bring the kids for all types of fun activities for all ages.