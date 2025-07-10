Boozy Yoga - Brandon

Jul 10, 2025

Breathe, stretch, unwind and enjoy a glass of wine.


Location:   Wilde Prairie Winery
Map:   48052 259th St, Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   605-582-6471
Email:   wildeprairiewinery@gmail.com
Website:   http://wildeprairiewinery.com/

All Dates:
Jul 10, 2025
Jul 26, 2025
Aug 14, 2025
Aug 16, 2025

Breathe, stretch, unwind and enjoy a glass of wine.
Wilde Prairie Winery
Wilde Prairie Winery 48052 48052 259th St, Brandon, SD 57005

Search All Events By Day

July (2025)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable