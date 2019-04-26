Share |

Born Yesterday - Pierre

May 2, 2019 - May 4, 2019

Pierre Players performance.


Location:   Grand Opera House
Map:   109 South Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-7826
Website:   http://www.pierreplayers.com/

All Dates:
Apr 26, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019
May 2, 2019 - May 4, 2019

Pierre Players performance.

Grand Opera House
Grand Opera House 57501 109 South Pierre Street, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable