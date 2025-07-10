Boss Cowman Days - Lemmon
Jul 10, 2025 - Jul 13, 2025
Head to Lemmon, the cowboy capitol of South Dakota, for the annual Boss Cowman Days! Celebrate the culture and community of rural South Dakota with fun activities and entertainment for the whole family. The event will feature a rodeo, parade, dance, concessions, inflatables, mechanical bull, games, art show, beer garden and music!
|Location:
|Fairgrounds and Main Ave
|Map:
|Lemmon, SD 57638
|Phone:
|605-374-5716
|Website:
|http://www.lemmonsd.com/boss-cowman-days/
All Dates:
Jul 10, 2025 - Jul 13, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.