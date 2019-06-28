Bowdle Tower Days
Jun 28, 2019 - Jun 30, 2019
5K - walk, run or stroll, kids' games, adult fun, comedy show, live music, free events, free meal, local talents, spectator sports, bean bag tourney, city-wide rummage sale, vendor show, car show...and so much more!
|Location:
|Downtown/City Park/American Legion
|Map:
|Main Street, Bowdle, SD 57428
|Phone:
|605-281-8967
|Email:
|amykappenman@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://bowdlesd.govoffice2.com/
All Dates:
A fun weekend for the whole family.
