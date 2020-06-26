Share |

Bowdle Tower Days

Jun 26, 2020 - Jun 27, 2020

5K run/walk, kids’ games, comedy, live music, bean bag tourney, city-wide rummage, rodeo, parade and food.


Location:   Downtown/City Park/American Legion
Map:   Main Street, Bowdle, SD 57428
Phone:   605-281-8967
Email:   amykappenman@gmail.com
Website:   http://bowdlesd.govoffice2.com/

All Dates:
A fun weekend for the whole family.

