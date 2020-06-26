Bowdle Tower Days
Jun 26, 2020 - Jun 27, 2020
5K run/walk, kids’ games, comedy, live music, bean bag tourney, city-wide rummage, rodeo, parade and food.
|Location:
|Downtown/City Park/American Legion
|Map:
|Main Street, Bowdle, SD 57428
|Phone:
|605-281-8967
|Email:
|amykappenman@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://bowdlesd.govoffice2.com/
All Dates:
A fun weekend for the whole family.
