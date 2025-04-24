Bowl for Kids' Sake - Rapid City

May 2, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills invites the community to join us for Bowl for Kids' Sake—an exciting and impactful event that supports life-changing mentorship opportunities for youth in our community! Since the inaugural Bowl for Kids' Sake (BFKS) event in 1984, our community has consistently come together to bowl, raise vital funds, and support youth mentoring throughout the Black Hills area. While the event has been different over the years, our purpose remains unchanged: positively impacting youth and defending their potential.



Gather your team of 4-5 bowlers and join us at Robbinsdale Entertainment Center on the night of your choosing on April 24-25 and May 1-2, with each evening starting at 6 pm. Each team includes three games of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, soda, and unforgettable moments that prove it takes little to be big. Don’t miss our themed nights, awards for High and Low Score, Best Individual Dressed, and Best Team Dressed!



Today, one in three kids in America grows up without a sustained, positive adult mentor. Over 48 kids are currently on Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills waitlist, highlighting the urgent need for volunteers and community support. Bowl for Kids' Sake helps bridge this mentorship gap, demonstrating that even the smallest acts of generosity can create big opportunities for youth to thrive. 100% of the funds raised directly support our programming—each team registration pays for half the cost of supporting a Big and Little match for one full year, including recruitment, training, and quality support to each of the people we serve from Parents and Littles to Bigs.



Aligned with our bold new campaign, "It Takes Little to Be Big," this event highlights how simple actions—like bowling with friends—can lead to significant outcomes for local youth. Join the movement and register your team, or learn more by visiting bigmentors.com/bfks2025. Together, let’s bowl for kids' sake and show our community how little moments can lead to big changes!

Fee: $100 per person