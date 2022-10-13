Box Lunch Anniversary Celebration
Oct 13, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
In observation of the Depot's 108th anniversary, the staff is offering a box lunch for pick up or dine in. Homemade soup is available for dine-in only--no extra charge. Advanced orders by October 11 appreciated.
Fee: $10
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot
|Map:
|715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
