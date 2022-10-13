Share |

Box Lunch Anniversary Celebration

Oct 13, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

In observation of the Depot's 108th anniversary, the staff is offering a box lunch for pick up or dine in. Homemade soup is available for dine-in only--no extra charge. Advanced orders by October 11 appreciated.

 Fee: $10


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

