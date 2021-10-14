Box Lunch - Redfield
Oct 14, 2021 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
In commemoration of the Depot's 107th year, box lunches are prepared in the fashion of earlier years. Pick-up or dine in the original lunchroom with a bonus of homemade soup.
Fee: $10
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot
|Map:
|715 West 3rd St, Redfield, SD 57469
|Phone:
|605-450-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://www.tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
Advanced orders appreciated
