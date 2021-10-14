Share |

Box Lunch - Redfield

Oct 14, 2021 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

In commemoration of the Depot's 107th year, box lunches are prepared in the fashion of earlier years. Pick-up or dine in the original lunchroom with a bonus of homemade soup.

 

Fee: $10


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 West 3rd St, Redfield, SD 57469
Phone:   605-450-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://www.tourism.redfield-sd.com

Advanced orders appreciated

CNW Historic RR Depot
