Share |

Box Lunch - Redfield

Oct 19, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

In spirit of day when Millie Stern prepared lunches for passengers to eat on the train, the Depot Staff offers box lunches for take-out. For those who want to dine in the original lunchroom, free homemade soup is also available.

 

Fee: $11


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 W 3rd ST, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Oct 19, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Early orders are appreciated.

CNW Historic RR Depot
CNW Historic RR Depot 57469 715 W 3rd ST, Redfield, South Dakota 57469

Search All Events By Day

October (2023)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable