Box Lunch - Redfield
Oct 17, 2024
In spirit of day when Millie Stern prepared lunches for passengers to eat on the train, the Depot Staff offers box lunches for take-out. For those who want to dine in the original lunchroom, free homemade soup is also available.
Fee: $11
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot
|Map:
|715 W 3rd ST, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
