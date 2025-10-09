Box Lunch - Redfield

Oct 9, 2025

Lunch boxes prepared in the fashion of earlier years.

 

Fee: $11


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 W 3rd ST, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Lunch boxes prepared in the fashion of earlier years.   Fee: $11
