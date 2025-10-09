Box Lunch - Redfield
Oct 9, 2025
Lunch boxes prepared in the fashion of earlier years.
Fee: $11
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot
|Map:
|715 W 3rd ST, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
