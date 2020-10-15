Share |

Box Lunch - Refield

Oct 15, 2020 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Reminiscent of the days when the Depot's kitchen would wrap up meals for travelers to eat on the train. Depot staff prepare a lunch packed in a colorfully decorated box for pick-up. Advance orders necessary. Free soup for those who dine in.


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
Map:   715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4556
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Reminiscent of the days when the Depot's kitchen would wrap up meals for travelers to eat on the train. Depot staff prepare a lunch packed in a colorfully decorated box for pick-up. Advance orders necessary. Free soup for those who dine in.
CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
