Box Lunch - Refield
Oct 15, 2020 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Reminiscent of the days when the Depot's kitchen would wrap up meals for travelers to eat on the train. Depot staff prepare a lunch packed in a colorfully decorated box for pick-up. Advance orders necessary. Free soup for those who dine in.
|CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
|715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|605-472-4556
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
