Breakfast with Santa - Sioux Falls
Dec 8, 2018 8:30 am - 1:00 pm
Each year, the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History transforms its Great Room into a winter wonderland with more than a variety of decorated and themed trees. This event has become an annual holiday tradition for many families. Highlights of the event include opportunities to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, a sweet treat, a make-your-own craft activity, live carolers, up-close animal encounters, Zoo viewing and more!
Cost: Free with Zoo admission.
|Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
|805 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|605-367-7003
|info@gpzoo.org
|http://www.greatzoo.org
