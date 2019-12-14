Breakfast with Santa - Watertown
Dec 14, 2019 8:00 am - 10:00 am
Visit the zoo — and see Santa.
Only 250 tickets available. $7 presale, $8 at the door.
|Location:
|Bramble Park Zoo
|Map:
|800 10th Street NW, Watertown, SD
|Phone:
|605-882-6269
|Website:
|http://www.brambleparkzoo.com/
All Dates:
