Breakfast with Santa - Watertown

Dec 14, 2019 8:00 am - 10:00 am

Visit the zoo — and see Santa.

Only 250 tickets available. $7 presale, $8 at the door. 


Location:   Bramble Park Zoo
Map:   800 10th Street NW, Watertown, SD
Phone:   605-882-6269
Website:   http://www.brambleparkzoo.com/

