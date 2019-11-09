Share |

Breaking Down Walls: Service of Reconciliation - Sioux Falls

Nov 9, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Augustana Campus Ministry and the South Dakota Synod, ELCA will be commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall with a liturgy of songs, stories and prayers for peace.
For more information, visit: www.augie.edu/events/bdw


Location:   Chapel of Reconciliation
Map:   2125 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/bdw

