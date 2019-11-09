Breaking Down Walls: Service of Reconciliation - Sioux Falls
Nov 9, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Augustana Campus Ministry and the South Dakota Synod, ELCA will be commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall with a liturgy of songs, stories and prayers for peace.
For more information, visit: www.augie.edu/events/bdw
|Location:
|Chapel of Reconciliation
|Map:
|2125 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/bdw
All Dates:
Nov 9, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.