Bri Bagwell Live at Spearfish Public House - Spearfish

Sep 27, 2025



Texas Female Artist of the Decade and nine-time Female Vocalist of the Year, Bri Bagwell is a force to be reckoned with—from her rousingly fun live performances to her trailblazing recordings, which have garnered her thirteen #1 singles on Texas Country Radio and counting. People Magazine raves, “Bagwell increasingly finds her name being mentioned amongst country music truth-tellers such as Ashley McBryde and Morgan Wade. Her latest album, Corazón y Cabeza (Heart and Head), spawned three #1 singles: “Trenches,” “Free Man,” and “Hello Highway.” The video for “Trenches” was awarded Music Video of the Year at the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards. Her latest #1 release, “The Rescue,” is a heartfelt dedication to her dog, Whiskey, which received over 200 video and photo submissions from fans for the music video—in addition to raising funds for local charities in need. Performing 100 shows a year, Bri has shared the stage with a long list of esteemed artists, including Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Robert Earl Keen, Kacey Musgraves, Reckless Kelly, and Dwight Yoakam. Catch Bri Bagwell live on tour or listen to her top-charting podcast, ONLY VANS, at bribagwell.com.