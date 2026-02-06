Bright Horizons - Rapid City
Feb 28, 2026
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra performs.
Featuring the performance of the Young Artist Competition Winner and the Brahms Symphony #2. Program also includes Shostakovich Festival Overture and the Concertstuck for 4 Horns, Op 86 by Schumann.
Date: February 28, 2026
Time: 7:30pm
|Location:
|Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|(605) 394-1786
All Dates:
