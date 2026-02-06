Bright Horizons - Rapid City

Feb 28, 2026

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra performs.

Featuring the performance of the Young Artist Competition Winner and the Brahms Symphony #2. Program also includes Shostakovich Festival Overture and the Concertstuck for 4 Horns, Op 86 by Schumann.

Date: February 28, 2026

Time: 7:30pm


Location:   Performing Arts Center
Map:   601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   (605) 394-1786

All Dates:
