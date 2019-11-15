Brighton Beach Memoirs (play) - Lead

Nov 16, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

The Gold Camp Players at the Historic Homestake Opera House announce their fall production of Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs."



Brighton Beach Memoirs is the story of a young teen, Eugene Jerome, living with his family in a crowded, lower middle-class Brooklyn walk-up in 1937. Dreaming of baseball and girls, Eugene must cope with the mundane existence of his family life: formidable mother, overworked father and his worldly older brother Stanley. Throw into the mix his widowed Aunt Blanche, her two young (but rapidly aging) daughters and you have a recipe for hilarity, served up Simon-style. This bittersweet memoir evocatively captures the life of a struggling Jewish household where, as his father states "if you didn't have a problem, you wouldn't be living here."

This play is intended for an adult audience and it may contain adult language and situations.



Tickets may be purchased at the door day of performances or at www.homestakeoperahouse.org. The ticket booth opens one hour prior to performances. Seating is first come, first serve.





Tickets: adults $15, members $10, students 6-17 $5.00