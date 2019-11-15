Brighton Beach Memoirs (theater) - Lead
Nov 15, 2019 - Nov 17, 2019
Gold Camp Players performance.
|Location:
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W Main St, Lead, SD
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
|Website:
|http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org
All Dates:
Nov 15, 2019 - Nov 17, 2019 Fridays & Saturdays at 7 pm, Sundays at 2 pm
Nov 22, 2019 - Nov 24, 2019 Fridays & Saturdays at 7 pm, Sundays at 2 pm
Gold Camp Players performance.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.