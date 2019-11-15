Share |

Brighton Beach Memoirs (theater) - Lead

Nov 15, 2019 - Nov 17, 2019

Gold Camp Players performance.


Location:   Historic Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W Main St, Lead, SD
Phone:   605-584-2067
Website:   http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org

All Dates:
Nov 15, 2019 - Nov 17, 2019 Fridays & Saturdays at 7 pm, Sundays at 2 pm
Nov 22, 2019 - Nov 24, 2019 Fridays & Saturdays at 7 pm, Sundays at 2 pm

Gold Camp Players performance.

Historic Homestake Opera House
Historic Homestake Opera House 313 W Main St, Lead, SD

Search All Events By Day

November (2019)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable