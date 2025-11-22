Brookings Holiday Shopping Expo at Dacotah Bank Center - Brookings

Nov 22, 2025 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

I know it’s a lot to think about winter when it’s this hot out but we are still accepting vendors for this awesome event!! Plan now, we have sold out of spaces the last 5 years straight! Message us directly or email amy.adee@alphamediausa.com or chad.hogie@alphamediausa.com.

Please note, we did have scammers try and contact vendors last year so if in doubt call 605-692-1430 or email us!


Location:   Dacotah Bank Center
Map:   824 32nd Avenue Brookings SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-1430, 605-692-7444
Email:   amy.adee@alphamediausa.com

All Dates:
Nov 22, 2025 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

I know it’s a lot to think about winter when it’s this hot out but we are still accepting vendors for this awesome event!! Plan now, we have sold out of spaces the last 5 years straight! Message us directly or email amy.adee@alphamediausa.com or chad.hogie@alphamediausa.com. Please note, we did have scammers try and contact vendors last year so if in doubt call 605-692-1430 or email us!
Dacotah Bank Center
Dacotah Bank Center 57006 824 32nd Avenue Brookings SD 57006

Search All Events By Day

November (2025)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable