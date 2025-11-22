Brookings Holiday Shopping Expo at Dacotah Bank Center - Brookings

Nov 22, 2025 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

I know it’s a lot to think about winter when it’s this hot out but we are still accepting vendors for this awesome event!! Plan now, we have sold out of spaces the last 5 years straight! Message us directly or email amy.adee@alphamediausa.com or chad.hogie@alphamediausa.com.

Please note, we did have scammers try and contact vendors last year so if in doubt call 605-692-1430 or email us!