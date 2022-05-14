Brookings Marathon
May 14, 2022 7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Join us in taking place in the marathon, half marathon, relay or just to support. Check out the Brookings Marathon website for more information.
|Location:
|Pioneer Park
|Map:
|6th St & 1st Ave, 104 6th St W, Brookings, SD 57006
|Email:
|run@brookingsmarathon.com
|Website:
|https://www.brookingsmarathon.com/
All Dates:
