Brookings Marathon

May 14, 2022 7:00 am - 12:00 pm

Join us in taking place in the marathon, half marathon, relay or just to support. Check out the Brookings Marathon website for more information.


Location:   Pioneer Park
Map:   6th St & 1st Ave, 104 6th St W, Brookings, SD 57006
Email:   run@brookingsmarathon.com
Website:   https://www.brookingsmarathon.com/

All Dates:
