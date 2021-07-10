Brookings Summer Arts Festival - Brookings
Jul 10, 2021 - Jul 11, 2021
50th Anniversary. Juried original art & food booths. Living history, artisanal, antiques and children’s areas. Superb entertainment. Free admission.
For more information call 605-692-2787 or visit www.bsaf.com
|Location:
|Pioneer Park
|Map:
|325 Main Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-2787
|Email:
|generalinfo@bsaf.com
|Website:
|http://www.bsaf.com/
All Dates:
Jul 10, 2021 - Jul 11, 2021
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.