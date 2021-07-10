Brookings Summer Arts Festival - Brookings

Share |

Jul 10, 2021 - Jul 11, 2021

50th Anniversary. Juried original art & food booths. Living history, artisanal, antiques and children’s areas. Superb entertainment. Free admission.

For more information call 605-692-2787 or visit www.bsaf.com


Location:   Pioneer Park
Map:   325 Main Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-2787
Email:   generalinfo@bsaf.com
Website:   http://www.bsaf.com/

All Dates:
Jul 10, 2021 - Jul 11, 2021

