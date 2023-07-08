Share |

Brookings Summer Arts Festival - Brookings

Jul 8, 2023 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Annual Summer Arts Festival. Juried original art & food booths. Living history, artisanal, antiques and children's areas. Superb entertainment. Free admission.

For more information call 605-692-2787 or visit www.bsaf.com


Location:   Pioneer Park
Map:   Pioneer Park, 6th St & 1st Ave, 104 6th St W, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-2787
Email:   generalinfo@bsaf.com
Website:   http://www.bsaf.com/

All Dates:
Jul 8, 2023 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Jul 9, 2023 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

