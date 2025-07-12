Brookings Summer Arts Festival - Brookings

Jul 12, 2025 - Jul 13, 2025

 

Original art, tempting food and free entertainment. Living history, antiques and children's areas.


Location:   Pioneer Park
Map:   Pioneer Park, 6th St & 1st Ave, 104 6th St W, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-2787
Email:   generalinfo@bsaf.com
Website:   http://www.bsaf.com/

