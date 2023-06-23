Buckhorn Rodeo

Head to Britton to see riders at the Buckhorn Rodeo!

The Buckhorn Rodeo Dance starts at 7 p.m. following the rodeo. Tickets are available in advance locally until the Thursday before the rodeo. Tickets are also available at the the gate. Concessions are offered on-site. The Buckhorn Rodeo takes place in a natural bowl arena. Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy the thrills!