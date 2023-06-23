Buckhorn Rodeo
Jun 23, 2023 - Jun 24, 2023
Head to Britton to see riders at the Buckhorn Rodeo!
The Buckhorn Rodeo Dance starts at 7 p.m. following the rodeo. Tickets are available in advance locally until the Thursday before the rodeo. Tickets are also available at the the gate. Concessions are offered on-site. The Buckhorn Rodeo takes place in a natural bowl arena. Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy the thrills!
|Location:
|Buckhorn Rodeo Grounds
|Map:
|HIghway 10, Britton, SD 57430
|Phone:
|(605) 470-0286
All Dates:
