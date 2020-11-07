Buffalo Auction - Custer State Park
Nov 7, 2020
Live buffalo auction to keep herd numbers in check with the available rangeland forage. Funds generated from the sale help support the operation of the state park system. Buyers and the public are invited to view the auction.
|Location:
|Custer State Park
|Map:
|13329 US Highway 16A, East Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4515
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/events/
All Dates:
