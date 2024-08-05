Share |

Buffalo Chip Legends Ride - Deadwood

Aug 5, 2024

Annual 50-mile motorcycle ride from Deadwood to Sturgis. The ride starts at the Historic Franklin Hotel in Deadwood and ends to the Legendary Buffalo Chip in Sturgis.

This non-profit event helps raise money for regional charities.


Location:   Historic Franklin Hotel, Buffalo Chip
Map:   709 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   (605) 347-9000
Website:   https://www.buffalochip.com/legendsride/the-event/

All Dates:
